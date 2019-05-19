Waikoloa Plaza Construction Begins in September

Waikoloa Plaza Construction Begins in SeptemberMay 19, 2019, 2:04 PM HST (Updated May 19, 2019, 2:14 PM)
The newly planned Waikoloa Plaza, reports that Gary Pinkston, president of Meridian Pacific and owner/developer of Waikoloa Plaza, has been working with the state over the last couple of years to purchase one of the parcels for the much needed Waikoloa Public Library.
Reality set in on April 24, 2019, when Gov. Ige announced the release of $1.9 million in Capital Improvement Project funds to proceed with the purchase of the 1.750 acre parcel.
“I am very grateful to the Governor for releasing these funds to purchase the land where the future Waikoloa Public Library will be built,” said Rep. David A. Tarnas “The Waikoloa community has been working on this project for many years, led by the dedicated volunteers of the Friends of the Library – Waikoloa Region. We still have much to do and I know the Waikoloa community will continue the hard work needed for this project to succeed.”
The current list of planned tenants include:
Ace Hardware
Aloha Petroleum
Balsimo’s Pizza
Bodhi Tree Juicery
Bodypro Physical Therapy
Crossfit AllStar
Family Health & Wellness
Fitness Forever
Foodland
Hawai‘i Public State Library
Holiday Inn
Island Holistic Healing
Jeans Warehouse
Kristy’s Kitchen
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
Lilikoi Love
Outrigger Coffee Co.
Pudgee Panda
Round Table Pizza
Strato’s New York Pizzeria
SusHI
TK Noodle House
The construction will begin in September of 2019, with the expected completion date to be in the summer of 2020.
For Leasing and Marketing information, contact Lou Lebeau (916) 519-7019 or Jon McElvaney (808) 938-203.