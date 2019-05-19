Waikoloa Plaza Construction Begins in September

The newly planned Waikoloa Plaza, reports that Gary Pinkston, president of Meridian Pacific and owner/developer of Waikoloa Plaza, has been working with the state over the last couple of years to purchase one of the parcels for the much needed Waikoloa Public Library.

Reality set in on April 24, 2019, when Gov. Ige announced the release of $1.9 million in Capital Improvement Project funds to proceed with the purchase of the 1.750 acre parcel.

“I am very grateful to the Governor for releasing these funds to purchase the land where the future Waikoloa Public Library will be built,” said Rep. David A. Tarnas “The Waikoloa community has been working on this project for many years, led by the dedicated volunteers of the Friends of the Library – Waikoloa Region. We still have much to do and I know the Waikoloa community will continue the hard work needed for this project to succeed.”

The current list of planned tenants include:

Ace Hardware

Aloha Petroleum

Balsimo’s Pizza

Bodhi Tree Juicery

Bodypro Physical Therapy

Crossfit AllStar

Family Health & Wellness

Fitness Forever

Foodland

Hawai‘i Public State Library

Holiday Inn

Island Holistic Healing

Jeans Warehouse

Kristy’s Kitchen

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Lilikoi Love

Outrigger Coffee Co.

Pudgee Panda

Round Table Pizza

Strato’s New York Pizzeria

SusHI

TK Noodle House

The construction will begin in September of 2019, with the expected completion date to be in the summer of 2020.