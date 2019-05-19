Scheduled Lane & Road Closures: May 18–24

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures Saturday through Friday, May 18 through 24, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190

KĀ‘U) Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Monday, May 20, through Friday, May 24, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

KĀ‘U) Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 56 to 57 in Pahala on Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

NORTH HILO) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 21 and 23 on Monday, May 20, through Friday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

SOUTH HILO) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 4 and 5 on Monday, May 20, through Friday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) & KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH KOHALA) Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 9 to 11 on Monday, May 20, to Friday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

NORTH KOHALA) Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 25 to 27 on Monday, May 20 to Friday, May 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., for tree trimming work.

KANOELEHUA AVENUE/VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

PUNA) Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 19 and 20 on Monday, May 20, through Friday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for landscaping and shoulder work.

SOUTH HILO) Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 3 and 5 on Monday, May 20, through Friday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

HAWI ROAD (ROUTE 250)

NORTH KOHALA (WEEKEND WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawi Road (Route 250) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 17 to 19 on Saturday, May 18, and Monday, May 20, through Friday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.

HONOKA‘A-WAIPIO ROAD (ROUTE 240)

HĀMĀKUA) Alternating lane closure on Honoka‘a-Waipio Road (Route 240) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 0 to 5 on Monday, May 20, to Friday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA) Alternating lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile marker 4.2 and 5.3, on Monday, May 20, through Friday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to 3:30p.m., for shoulder paving work.

KE ALA O KEAWE ROAD (ROUTE 160)

SOUTH KONA) Alternating lane closure on Ke Ala O Keawe Road (Route 160) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 4 in Honaunau on Monday, May 20, through Friday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.