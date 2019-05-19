2019 Charity Walk Raises $2.5M Statewide

Approximately 7,000 walkers and volunteers participated on Satruday, May 18, 2019, in the 41st annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk at Magic Island, sponsored by the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association (HLTA). This Charity Walk was the final in a series that began May 4 on Lana‘i and Moloka‘i. Hawai‘i Island, Kaua‘i and Maui held walks on May 11.

The combined events raised an impressive $2.5 million statewide that will stay in Hawai‘i to benefit local charities. That figure is expected to grow as donations continue to come in. All funds raised on each island will go to support nonprofits operating on their respective island.

“We are thrilled with the community’s response to the Charity Walk,” Mufi Hannemann, HLTA president and CEO, said. “What’s most meaningful about the Charity Walk is that it’s the visitor industry’s way of showing its profound appreciation for the community by way of its fiscal contribution. We continue to fundraise and, thanks to the unparalleled support of our hospitality industry, and the generosity of many HLTA members, are able to provide assistance to hundreds of local nonprofits across our islands. We take great pride in organizing this perennial event and are gratified with the exceptional reception we continue to receive.”

This year’s statewide Charity Walk Chairperson was Glenn Vergara, General Manager of the Waikiki Resort Hotel. Vergara is also the HLTA Chairperson, and additionally served as statewide Charity Walk Chairperson for the 2018 Charity Walk.