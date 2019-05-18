WORKSHOP: Principles of ‘Soul’-cial Service

The Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center will host a workshop on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hawai‘i Innovations Center located at 117 Keawe St. in Hilo to help eliminate burnout and the social service field to brilliance.

In this interactive workshop participants will gain essential strategies that successful leaders use to honor the “soul” of social service. They will also learn the keys to mitigate exhaustion and inefficacy and how to nurture purpose, engagement and eudaimonia in themselves and others.

Participants will also develop resilience and reconnect to their purpose through:

Confidence: Identify your Upper Limit Problem and take the leap from excellence to genius.

Curiosity: Understand the power of positive neuroplasticity and adopt a growth mindset.

Calm: Gain strategies to stay grounded in chaos and constant change.

Compassion: Overcome cynicism and build a culture of trust.

Contribution: Learn the keys to effective coaching and spark brilliance in others.

The instructor Janice Ikeda is the principal and owner of JI Consulting. She earned her M.A. in Organizational Leadership from Gonzaga University and her B.A. in Communication from the University of Hawai’i at Hilo.

Ikeda believes that in order to lead an extraordinary team, you must live an extraordinary life. Through her practice as a life coach, leadership consultant, public speaker and facilitator of the Daily Becoming Women’s Retreat, Ikeda works with professionals to design a life of authenticity; to identify and overcome barriers to success; and to develop skills to foster relationships of friendship, harmony and trust.

The cost is $95 and includes a catered lunch (group discounts and individual needs-based partial scholarships available). In order to register, go online or contact Majidah at (808) 935-7844, ext. 3, or majidah@hawaiimediation.org to pay with cash, check or purchase order/invoice (for businesses only) or to request a scholarship application.