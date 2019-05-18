Hāmākua Coast Crime Report: April 2019

CRIME PREVENTION & REPORTING TIPS

The police department is asking the public for your help in reporting incidents as they occur to the non-emergency dispatch number (808) 935-3311 so police officers can respond. Their dispatch assigns officers to calls and create either a miscellaneous report or a criminal report that is documented with a date and time stamp and area of occurrence.

After doing so, the public can still inform their respective area community policing officer of the incident and provide the report number that was generated, for their information. The community police officers will then review the reports and try to determine a pattern with the information from the reports that are made.

If you get a license plate number and direction of travel and possibly a description of the occupants, call the non-emergency dispatch line at (808) 935-3311. Dispatch will send officers to the specified area to locate, identify and document their findings. If you are concerned of retaliation from reporting, you are still encouraged to make an anonymous report which does not identify the caller.

BURGLARY PREVENTION TIPS

Lock your doors and windows when you leave home.

When you are on vacation try not to post pictures on social media until you return home.

Become familiar with your neighbors and their vehicles.

Be aware of strangers walking or driving around in your neighborhood. Burglars may be checking to see if your house is unoccupied.

Keep trees and bushes trimmed to they don’t provide cover for burglars.

Install motion sensor lights.

Install an alarm system and or surveillance cameras.

Be vigilant, don’t give criminals an opportunity to commit crimes.

If you see suspicious persons and or activity, don’t hesitate to report it to the Police. The Police non-emergency number 808-935-3311 or 9-1-1 for emergencies.

If you need further assistance, feel free to contact your Community Police Officers:

Officer John Kari, Honoka‘a (808) 775-7533

Officer Joseph Rocha, Laupahoehoe (808) 962-2120

CONTACT INFORMATION

Hamakua Station

45-3400 Mamane St.

Honoka‘a, HI

(808) 775-7533

Laupahoehoe Station

36-2283 Old Māmalahoa Highway

Laupahoehoe

(808) 962-2120

Crime Stoppers

(808) 961-8300

Police Non-Emergency

(808) 935-3311

CALL 9-1-1 FOR EMERGENCIES