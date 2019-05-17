HPD Initiates South Kohala Negligent Injury Investigation

A 38-year-old Waikoloa man suffered severe injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the intersection of Waikoloa Road and Uluwehi Street in South Kohala.

The 38-year-old male victim has been identified as Jessie Lee Stacy.

Responding to a 5:16 p.m. call, police determined that a white 2018 Nissan Altima being operated by a 61-year-old California man was making a left turn from Waikoloa Road onto Uluwehi Street when it collided with a westbound blue 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The 38-year-old male operator of the motorcycle was transported to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. He was later transported to the Queens Medical Center on O‘ahu for further treatment.

The driver of the Nissan, a 61-year-old male, and a 60-year-old female passenger, were not injured in the collision.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol are factors in the collision.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Injury investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 326-4646, ext. 229.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.