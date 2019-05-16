AD
UH Hilo Announces Chancellor’s Scholarship Recipients

By Big Island Now
May 16, 2019, 1:44 PM HST (Updated May 16, 2019, 1:44 PM)
The University of Hawai‘i at Hilo (UHH) reports that 11 students from Hawai‘i public and private high schools have been awarded the prestigious Chancellor’s Scholarship by UHH for 2019-2020.

The 2019-2020 recipients and their respective high schools include:

  • Sabina Boo Riversa, Kea‘au High School
  • Kawailehua Burnz, Kapa‘a High School
  • Nancy Costales, Christian Liberty Academy
  • Taylor Eleola, Hawaiʻi Baptist Academy
  • Bree Foster, Kamehameha – Hawai‘i Campus
  • David Freund, Kea‘au High School
  • Joshua Irwin, Waiakea High School
  • Kit Neikirk, Connections Public Charter School
  • Nicole Otsuka, Maui High School
  • Ashley Rynkewicz, Waiakea High School
  • Jaedyn Pavao, Kamehameha – Kapalama Campus
    The award, valued in excess of $29,300, covers four years of tuition for students graduating from a Hawai‘i high school who earned either a GPA of at least 3.5, a combined 1800 SAT (reading, writing, math), or a composite score of 27 on the ACT while demonstrating leadership and/or community service.

    Chancellor’s Scholars are required to enroll as full-time students and earn a minimum of 24 credits each academic year. They must also maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and participate in leadership activities and/or community service with other Chancellor’s Scholars.

    For more information about UH Hilo’s Chancellor’s Scholarship, go online.

