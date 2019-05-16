UH Hilo Announces Chancellor’s Scholarship Recipients

SPONSORED VIDEO

The award, valued in excess of $29,300, covers four years of tuition for students graduating from a Hawai‘i high school who earned either a GPA of at least 3.5, a combined 1800 SAT (reading, writing, math), or a composite score of 27 on the ACT while demonstrating leadership and/or community service.

Chancellor’s Scholars are required to enroll as full-time students and earn a minimum of 24 credits each academic year. They must also maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and participate in leadership activities and/or community service with other Chancellor’s Scholars.

For more information about UH Hilo’s Chancellor’s Scholarship, go online.