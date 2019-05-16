AD
Spot the International Space Station

By Big Island Now
May 16, 2019, 11:58 AM HST (Updated May 16, 2019, 11:58 AM)
Hawai‘i residents can spot the International Space Station tonight, Thursday, May, 16, 2019, (depending on clouds). It will be visible beginning at 8:05 p.m.

The International Space Station is featured in this image photographed by an STS-134 crew member on the space shuttle Endeavour. Photo NASA.

The International Space Station will be visible for approximately six minutes at a maximum height of 85 degrees.

The space station will appear 11 degrees above the southwest part of the sky and disappear 10 degrees above the northeast part of the sky.

View a livestream from the space station here.

