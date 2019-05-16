Scheduled Weekend Lane & Road Closures: May 17–19

Scheduled Weekend Lane & Road Closures: May 17–19May 16, 2019, 4:18 PM HST (Updated May 16, 2019, 4:18 PM)
The State of Hawai’i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Friday to Sunday, May 17 to 19, 2018.
Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.
For information about statewide closures, go online.
HAWI ROAD (ROUTE 250)
NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Hawi Road (Route 250) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 19.9 to 21.3 (past Banana Ranch Road) on Saturday, May 18 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.