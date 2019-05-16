Kona Lions Club Presents Scholarships to Konawaena Students

The Lions Club of Kona Community Foundation presented the 2019 Konawaena High School Scholarship award winners at the schools annual awards presentation on Wednesday evening, May 15, 2019.

This year’s scholarship awardees are:

Lions Club of Kona Community Service Scholarship ($1,000): Julia Lim

Lions Club of Kona Scholarships ($1,000): Tiffany Bayudan and Cyrus Jumalon

Lions Club of Kona Scholarships ($500): Kiyomi Watanabe and Andi Uemura

The winners will be honored at a General Membership Dinner, on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 6:30 p.m, at Teshima’s Restaurant, second floor. The public is invited, dinner cost, $22.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Lion Mitch Tam at (808) 756-3838.

The Lions Club of Kona has 62 members and meets on every third Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Teshima’s Restaurant, second floor, in Kainaliu. Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs.

For more information or to get involved with the Lions Club of Kona, contact Lion Mitch Tam at (808) 756-3838

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.3 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit www.lionsclubs.org.