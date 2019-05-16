HEPA Scholarships for Graduating High School Seniors in Hilo & Honoka‘a

The Hawai‘i Emergency Physicians Associated, Inc. (HEPA), the physicians who staff the emergency room at Hilo Medical Center and Hale Ho‘ola Hāmākua in Honoka‘a, is offering four (2) $3,000 college scholarships to students in Hilo and (1) $3,000 college scholarship to students in Honoka‘a. The three awardees will receive $1,500 per semester. The aim of these scholarships is to assist graduating high school students from the East Hawai‘i region, who without financial assistance, would have no opportunity to attend college. The most important considerations in the HEPA selection criteria are financial and familial hardship.

Application forms are available at the Hilo Medical Center Administration office and Hale Ho‘ola Hāmākua Administration office or scrolling below. For more information, call Elena Cabatu at (808) 932-3160. Completed application forms and all required documents must be received by Friday, May 31, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria

Must show compelling financial need. Must be from East Hawai‘i. Must be a full-time classified student during scholarship year. Must be a graduating high school student.

Application Procedure

1. Submit the following documents by the Friday, May 31 deadline .

Application form at: http://www.hilomedicalcenter. org/wp-content/uploads/2019/ 05/PRESS-RELEASE-HEPA- Scholarships-5.31.19.doc

Application form at: http://www.hilomedicalcenter. org/wp-content/uploads/2019/ 05/PRESS-RELEASE-HEPA- Scholarships-5.31.19.doc Photo copy of most recent report card or transcripts

Photocopy of SAR report or Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for applicable school year

2. Send two letters of reference from teachers, counselors employers or other individuals who are familiar with your character and potential. Include relationship to you.

3. Mail all required documents for:

Hilo Area Students to: Elena Cabatu, Director of Marketing, Hilo Medical Center, 1190 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo, HI 96720. Attention: HEPA Scholarship Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Honoka‘a Area Students to: Faith Olivera, Emergency Department Nurse Manager, Hale Ho‘ola Hāmākua, 45-547 Plumeria St., Honoka‘a, Hawai‘i 96727. Attention: HEPA Scholarship Committee.