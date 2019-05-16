3 More Individuals Arrested Connected to Grand Jury Indictment

Three more individuals were arrested Thursday, May 16, 2019 connected to Grand Jury Indictments which occurred on Monday, May 13.

At 7:27 a.m., Thursday, May 16, 62-year-old David Colon of Hilo, was arrested on:

Two counts of HINDERING PROSECUTION IN THE SECOND DEGREE.

Two counts of TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE.

He posted $2,000 bail and was given a court date of today at 1:30 p.m. at Hilo Circuit Court.

56-year-old Lance Yamada of Hilo was arrested at 12:22 p.m. and charged with:

HINDERING PROSECUTION in the SECOND DEGREE

Two counts of TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE.

Bail of $2,000 was posted, and his Court date is set for tomorrow, Friday, May 17, at 1:30 p.m. in Hilo Circuit Court.

52-year-old Stacey Yamada of Hilo was also arrested and charged with:

HINDERING PROSECUTION in the SECOND DEGREE.

Two counts of TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE.

Bail of $2,000 was posted, and his Court date is set for tomorrow, Friday, May 17, at 1:30 p.m. in Hilo Circuit Court.

All three turned themselves in at the Hilo Police Station.

This information was provided by the authorities. An indictment is a formal accusation initiating a criminal case, presented by a grand jury and usually required for felonies and other serious crimes. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.