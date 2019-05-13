OHA Seeks Community Input on New Strategic Plan

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) is seeking the community’s manaʻo for the development of the agency’s new strategic plan, through an online survey as well as a series of statewide meetings beginning later this month.

“Forty years ago, OHA was created with the premise that Native Hawaiians know best how Native Hawaiian resources should be used to serve Native Hawaiians,” said OHA Chair Colette Machado. “Our Strategic Plan is critical to determining where these resources are expended to improve the lives of our beneficiaries. We are asking our community to participate in this process to help shape OHA’s contribution to a thriving and robust lāhui in the years to come.”

In July 2018, OHA began the process to develop its Strategic Plan for 2020 and beyond. The OHA Board has already completed Phase 1 and Phase 2 of this process. In Phase 1, the Board re-affirmed its commitment to OHA’s vision and mission. In Phase 2, the Board identified its strategic framework, recognizing the foundation of Native Hawaiian communities as ʻĀina (land and water), Mo‘omeheu (culture), and ʻOhana (family). Trustees also identified the following strategic directions: educational pathways, economic stability, quality housing, and health outcomes.

Phase 3 of this process seeks community input on what the agency should focus on within the strategic framework and directions identified in Phase 2. OHA has setup a website to provide information about the process. In addition, the public may provide input via an online survey. Finally, OHA will host eight community meetings across the state to inform the public about the planning process and to hear from our beneficiaries.

SPONSORED VIDEO

OHA’s Strategic Plan Community Meeting Schedule:

May 20, Maui Cameron Center, 95 Mahalani St. Wailuku, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

May 22, Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island, UH Hilo Hale ʻŌlelo, 113 Nowelo St., Hilo, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

May 23, Waiʻanae, Oʻahu Location TBD, check www.oha.org/priorities for updates, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

May 24, Waimānalo, Oʻahu Location TBD, check www.oha.org/priorities for updates, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

May 28, Lānaʻi, Lānaʻi Community Center Eighth St. and Lānaʻi Ave., Lānaʻi City, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

June 3, Kona, Hawaiʻi Island, West Hawaiʻi Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy. Kailua, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

June 5, Kauaʻi, Kauaʻi Community College, OCET Classroom 3-1901 Kaumualiʻi Hwy. Līhuʻe, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

June 6, Molokaʻi, Kūlana ʻŌiwi, Mauna Loa Hwy. Kaunakakai, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Those interested in attending the public community meetings are asked to RSVP with OHA’s facilitator, DTL Hawaiʻi, at oha@dtlstudio.com.

For more information on OHA’s strategic planning process, go online.