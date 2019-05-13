Military Convoy & Training Advisory May 14

Military units are scheduled to conduct vehicle convoy movements on May 14, 2019, between 10 and 11 a.m. from Pōhakuloa Training Area to Kawaihae.

There will be three convoys of about five vehicles each.

Hawaii Island motorists are advised to be aware of the multi-vehicle convoys that are often

traveling at much slower than normal speeds, and will pull over to allow other motorists to

pass safely.

Training for the month of May will involve US Army and Marine units conducting small and

heavy weapon marksmanship, artillery fire and aerial gunnery. Additionally, there will aerial

cargo bundle and paratrooper parachute drops in the Keamuku Training Area (to the area

north of Daniel K. Inouye Highway and south of Waikii Ranch) May 15 through 17.

The US Army at PTA appreciates the understanding, patience and continued support of

Hawai‘i Island communities.

To report concerns related to noise, training, or convoy movements contact PTA Public Affairs

Officer, Mike Donnelly, either by calling (808) 969-2411, or emailing

michael.o.donnelly.civ@mail.mil.