HPD Arrests Pāhoa Man for Promotion of a Dangerous Drug

The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that in response to complaints received from the public about possible narcotics distribution in the area of Keauhou Bay and Kahaluu Beach Park, Area II Vice officers concluded a month-long investigation with the arrest of a 47-year-old male.

On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, officers arrested Samuel Keohokapu of Pāhoa for promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree after a canine narcotic screen of the vehicle Keohokapu was in resulted in a positive canine alert. Keohokapu was parked along Kaleiopapa Street in Keauhou.

Upon executing a search warrant on the vehicle, officers recovered .3 grams of heroin and 55.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, which included 14 one-eighth ounce zip-baggies, packaged for distribution. As a result, Keohokapu was also arrested for two counts of promotion of a dangerous drug in the first degree.

On Friday, May 10, after conferring with prosecutors, he was charged for all offenses, and his bail was set at $22,000.

HPD encourages community members to continue reporting suspected drug activity.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.