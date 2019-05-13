Hilton Waikoloa Boats Going Green

Some of the canal boats at the Hilton Waikoloa Village are going green. Originally designed and built at Walt Disney World in Florida prior to their introduction in 1988 for the grand opening, the mahogany canal boats that transport guests along the resort’s meandering waterways have become one of its most beloved features. Now, Hilton Waikoloa Village is proud to announce that four of its canal boats will be converted to a fully-electric propulsion system and upgraded with new features.

By operating on fully electric power, the canal boats will save 12 gallons of gas per boat, per day adding up to an annual savings of 4,320 gallons of gas per boat. In addition, an electric motor means no need for motor oil, adding up to an astounding savings of 180 quarts annually per boat. Hilton Waikoloa Village partnered with Duffy Electric Boats, a leading manufacturer of electric propulsion water craft, to outfit each of the mahogany vessels.

The revamped canal boats offer greater guest comfort, too. With no carbon emissions, guests will enjoy improved air and water quality, especially when the boats are idling at various docks throughout the resort. The nearly-silent motor also lends to a more tranquil experience of the resort’s tropical surroundings. The boats have been equipped with LED lights that will illuminate the waterway at night; cabin floor lighting; and an improved, marine-grade sound system.

In addition to the new tech, each of the four vessels has been christened with a Hawaiian name representing native kumu la‘au (trees) that surround the boatway—Hau (hibiscus tiliaceus), Niu (cocos nucifer), Hala (pandanus tectorius) and Kukui (aleurites moluccana).

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hilton Waikoloa Village’s electric propelled boats are the latest way the property has sought to reduce its environmental impact while improving guest services. Recently, the resort introduced free collapsible, reusable water bottles to guests staying in MAKAI at Lagoon Tower and also installed water filling stations on every floor in MAKAI, significantly cutting down on plastic bottle waste. In addition, in early 2018 the resort initiated The Last Straw Campaign – a commitment to discontinue the use of plastic drinking straws resort-wide in its restaurants, bars, venues and vendors and replacing them with biodegradable paper straws.

Hilton is on a mission to redefine sustainable travel and tourism through Travel with Purpose, the company’s corporate responsibility strategy. Hilton has committed to cutting its environmental footprint in half and doubling its investment in social impact by 2030. To learn more about Travel with Purpose, go online.

For more information about Hilton Waikoloa Village, go online.