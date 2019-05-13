High Surf Advisory Issued for All Islands

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for south facing shores of all islands on Monday, May 13, at 3:27 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

The large surf along south facing shores will gradually subside tonight through tomorrow.

SURF: 6 to 9 feet tonight, lowering to 5 to 7 feet Tuesday.

IMPACTS: Moderate, expect strong breaking waves and strong currents making swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Heed all advice from ocean safety officials and exercise caution.