High Surf Advisory Issued for All Islands

High Surf Advisory Issued for All IslandsMay 13, 2019, 4:13 PM HST (Updated May 13, 2019, 4:13 PM)
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for south facing shores of all islands on Monday, May 13, at 3:27 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
The large surf along south facing shores will gradually subside tonight through tomorrow.
SURF: 6 to 9 feet tonight, lowering to 5 to 7 feet Tuesday.
IMPACTS: Moderate, expect strong breaking waves and strong currents making swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Heed all advice from ocean safety officials and exercise caution.