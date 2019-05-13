CPB Employees Raise $104,772 for Local Nonprofit Organizations

Central Pacific Bank (CPB) reports that its employees raised $104,772 to be donated to four nonprofit organizations in Hawai‘i. The annual CPB Walk is an employee driven campaign that raises funds for charities that employees nominate and select by popular vote. Over the past six weeks, CPB employees managed fundraisers ranging from chair massages by licensed therapists to handmade faux cactus plants for the office, and breakfast, lunch, and bake sales—all to benefit the four beneficiaries selected this year: Hawai‘i Children’s Cancer Foundation, Hawai‘i Meals on Wheels, Make a Wish Hawai‘i, and Paws of Hawai‘i.

On Saturday, May 11, CPB employees and their families gathered with the four nonprofit beneficiaries to commend their efforts in the community and to present the monies raised, which also included a matching contribution from the Central Pacific Bank Foundation.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Coming together at Ala Moana Regional Park among more than 500 of our extended CPB family is a really special moment for me,” said Catherine Ngo, president and CEO of Central Pacific Bank. “Our founding fathers gathered under these very banyan trees 65 years ago to concept CPB as a bank that would provide equitable service for all of Hawaii’s people. It’s especially meaningful to be part of the current generation of CPB employees who continue carry forward those same values in going beyond for our community.”

Since the CPB Walk was first established in 2010, CPB employees have raised over $960,000 for local charities.