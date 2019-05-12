High Surf Advisory Extended for Big Island

High Surf Advisory Extended for Big IslandMay 12, 2019, 3:36 PM HST (Updated May 12, 2019, 3:36 PM)
3:21 PM HST, Sunday, May 12, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS THROUGH 6 PM MONDAY
The current long-period S-SW swell will hold at advisory levels along south-facing shores of all islands through Monday and gradually subside late Monday into Tuesday.
SURF: Along south-facing shores of all islands, 5 to 9 feet.
IMPACTS: Moderate… Expect strong breaking waves, shore
break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.