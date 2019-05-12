Event Honors Outstanding Native Hawaiians

The Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce held an annual event, the O‘o Awards Gala, on Friday, May 10, 2019, which included an elegant dining experience centered around honoring outstanding Native Hawaiians who have made signiﬁcant contributions toward advancement and increased vibrancy within the Hawaiian community.

This year’s O‘o Award was presented to Elliot Mills, Na Leo Pilimehana and Angela Pratt, M.D.

The concept of this year’s gala is ‘āina momona, the concept of thriving, abundant and sustainable land. Although the traditional notion of ‘āina momona is a land that abounds in and produces much food, as it relates to present day, ‘āina momona can be applied more broadly to included not only food but other ways in which we can enable Hawai‘i and the Native Hawaiian Community as a whole to thrive.

The honorees and their respective ﬁelds of concentration, as well as their community contributions, span a variety of areas, all of which are critical to ensuring that our land, our environment and our lahui thrive for generations to come.

