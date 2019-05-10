Ali‘i Drive Culvert Replacement Project Meeting Set for May 17

A public meeting will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center’s Community Meeting Hale (Bldg. G) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss work that is about to get underway on the Ali‘i Drive Culvert Replacement Project.

The purpose of the project is to build a safe, properly sized structure that provides for the needs of motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists and reduces flood hazard in the area.

Built in 1937, the existing double-cell culvert bridging the Waiaha Drainageway on Ali‘i Drive, adjacent to the Kona Tiki Hotel, is being demolished. Due to its proximity and exposure to the shoreline, especially during high-surf conditions, the culvert’s reinforcement steel became severely corroded and is now structurally deficient. In 2012 DPW installed temporary shoring with heavy timbers.

The new culvert and bridge will have a wider stream flow opening, a longer span and wider lane bridge with wider shoulders for pedestrians and bicyclists.

At the meeting, the public will hear updates from DPW Project Engineer Ben Ishii and project contractor Isemoto Contracting Co. Ltd. about the scope of the project and what area residents can expect during construction.

The project is slated to get underway within the coming weeks and has an estimated completion date of May 2021.

Neighborhoods within close proximity of Ali‘i Culvert are encouraged to attend.

If you require special accommodations or auxiliary aid and/or services to participate in this meeting (i.e. sign language interpreter, large print) or for more details on the meeting, call Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works Information and Education Specialist Denise Laitinen at (808) 961-8499.

The West Hawai‘i Civic Center is located at 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway.