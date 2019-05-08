WORKSHOP: Principles of ‘Soul’-cial Service

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center will host a workshop by Janice Ikeda on “Principles of “Soul”-cial Service: Eliminate Burnout and Return to Brilliance” on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hawai‘i Innovations Center at Hilo.

In this interactive workshop, participants will gain essential strategies that successful leaders use to honor the ‘soul’ of social service. Participants will also learn the keys to mitigate exhaustion and inefficacy, and how to nurture purpose, engagement, and prosper in yourself and others.

Participants will develop resilience and reconnect to your purpose through:

Confidence – Identify your Upper Limit Problem and take the leap from excellence to genius.

Curiosity – Understand the power of positive neuroplasticity and adopt a growth mindset.

Calm – Gain strategies to stay grounded in chaos and constant change.

Compassion – Overcome cynicism and build a culture of trust.

Contribution – Learn the keys to effective coaching and spark brilliance in others.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Ikeda is the Principal and Owner of JI Consulting. She earned her M.A. in Organizational Leadership from Gonzaga University and her B.A. in Communication from the University of Hawai’i at Hilo. She believes that in order to lead an extraordinary team, you must live an extraordinary life. Through her practice as a Life Coach, Leadership Consultant, Public Speaker, and Facilitator of the Daily Becoming Women’s Retreat, Ikeda works with professionals to design a life of authenticity; to identify and overcome barriers to success; and to develop skills to foster relationships of friendship, harmony, and trust.

Tuition for the workshop is $95, which includes a catered lunch. Group discounts and individual need-based partial scholarships are available.

Register online with a credit card, or contact Majidah at (808) 935-7844 ext. 3, or email majidah@hawaiimediation.org to pay with cash, check, or purchase order/invoice (for businesses only) or to request a scholarship application.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawai’i Innovations Center is located at 117 Keawe Stree in Hilo.