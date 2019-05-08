VIDEO: ‘Hawai‘i: Living on the Edge In Paradise?’

Students from Pace University’s Media, Communications and Visual Arts (MCVA) department visited Hawai‘i in March of 2019, to conduct interviews and capture footage for their documentary, Hawaii: Living on the Edge in Paradise?

On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, the movie premiered at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville, New York. On Wednesday, May 8, the movie will premiere at The Michael Schimmel Center for the Arts in New York City, New York.

Each year, Pace University’s award-winning film department produces a documentary on an environmentally and culturally relevant subject. The theme of this year’s documentary is the recent volcanic eruptions of Kīlauea. The producers specifically focused on the relationship between the active volcano and residents of Hawai‘i.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“The question at the core of this documentary is how does this affect life in Hawai‘i?” said Maria Luskay, EdD, professor and program director, Master of Arts in Media and Communication Arts.

The Hawai‘i documentary was the 16th student-produced documentary from Pace’s Producing the Documentary course. The documentary team, 20 students and two professors, stayed in Hilo from March 17 through 23, 2019.