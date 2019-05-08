Meeting on Flood Mitigation Project for Waiākea-Palai Streams

As part of the US Army Corps of Engineers’ Waiākea-Palai Stream Flood Control Study, the Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works Engineering Division is holding a community meeting regarding the upcoming project on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hilo Municipal Golf Course (Multipurpose Room), 340 Haihai St. in Hilo.

Although Waiākea and Palai streams are normally dry for most of the year, neighborhoods in the Waiākea and Palai Stream Watershed have been impacted by flooding during past storms.

At the request of the County, the Army Corps of Engineers studied a series of alternatives to reduce the flood risks to life, property, and critical infrastructure in the Waiākea and Palai Stream Watershed.

The US Army Corps of Engineers will present their proposed measures to reduce future flood impacts involving Waiākea and Palai Stream areas. During the meeting, Army Corps of Engineers staff from O‘ahu and the US mainland will be on hand to answer community questions and receive community feedback.

Neighborhoods within close proximity of the Waiākea Stream, Palai Stream, and Four Mile Creek are encouraged to attend.

If there are any questions or concerns, call Bryce Harada of the Engineering Division, (808) 961-8042.