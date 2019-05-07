Food Producers, Ag Orgs Invited to Sell/Exhibit at Hawaiian Range Fest

Local food producers are invited to sell their products and agricultural-themed organizations can present educational exhibits at the 23rd Taste of the Hawaiian Range Agricultural Festival.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the YMCA Minuke Ole Park behind Parker Ranch Center. Local youth groups are also invited to sell food and drinks.

The state’s premiere ag showcase offers a free, fun and educational outdoor festival geared for families before the ticketed evening taste gala at the adjacent Old Kahilu Town Hall (Mana Christian ‘Ohana). Participants with daytime booths need to purchase tickets to attend the evening gala.

Those interested in participating can apply online by Aug. 7, 2019. There is no on-site signup. Go online and click on “Participants.” For information, email TasteAgFest@outlook.com.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Taste of the Hawaiian Range provides a venue for sustainable agricultural education, plus encouragement and support of locally produced ag products. The quality and growth of this event are rooted in business participation, sponsorship and in-kind donations.

Volunteers and sponsors are welcomed; contact Dr. Russell Nagata at rtnagata@gmail.com.

For more information, visit www.TasteoftheHawaiianRange.com.