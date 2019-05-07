Deceased Halawa Correctional Facility Employee Identified

The Halawa Correctional Facility employee who died on May 6, 2019, has been identified as 37-year-old Darwin Fernandez.

Fernandez was found unresponsive in a staff bathroom at approximately 3:10 p.m. Facility medical staff responded to provide medical assistance and confirmed his death at about 3:20 p.m. Honolulu Police, Attorney General’s Office investigators and Public Safety Internal Affairs are currently conducting their investigations into the death, as is normal procedure.

Honolulu police have opened an unattended death investigation. The official cause of death is pending the coroner’s final determination.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to his grieving family. This is a difficult situation for them as well as our staff,” said Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda. “We are fully cooperating with our law enforcement partners as they investigate the death and acknowledge that they need to be able to do their jobs without speculation from us on the how’s and why’s surrounding this tragic situation.”

Fernandez was a cook supervisor in the staff dining hall at the Halawa Medium Security Facility. He was employed with the Department of Public Safety since Nov. 16, 2011.