Staff Member Found Dead at State Correctional Facility

The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety released the following statement regarding the report of a staff member being found dead within Halawa Correctional Facility on O‘ahu on Monday, May 6, 2019, around 3:10 p.m.:

We can confirm a Halawa Correctional Facility employee was found unresponsive in a staff bathroom at approximately 3:10 p.m. Facility medical staff responded to provide medical assistance and confirmed his death shortly thereafter. EMS was called and responded to the scene. Honolulu Police as well as Attorney General’s Office Investigators and Public Safety Internal Affairs are at the facility to investigate the death. We will provide updates when new information is available.