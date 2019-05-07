Big Island Gas Prices Up Slightly

The average price for regular gas in Hilo is $3.72 for regular on Monday, May 6, 2019, up slightly from last week’s price of $3.708 (.012), up from last month’s price of $3.596 (.124) and up from last year’s price of $3.685 (.035), according to AAA.

HILO GAS PRICES:

Regular Mid Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.720 $3.928 $4.142 $4.245 Yesterday Avg. $3.741 $3.921 $4.133 $4.271 Week Ago Avg. $3.708 $3.896 $4.088 $4.258 Month Ago Avg. $3.596 $3.723 $3.946 $4.308 Year Ago Avg. $3.685 $3.804 $3.973 $4.278

HIGHEST RECORDED AVERAGE PRICE Price Date Regular Unleaded $4.760 4/22/12 Diesel $5.799 9/16/08

Pump prices in the West Coast region are the highest in the nation, with all of the region’s states landing on the nation’s top 10 most expensive list California ($4.09) and Hawai‘i ($3.63) are the most expensive markets. Washington ($3.53), Nevada ($3.48), Oregon ($3.42), Alaska ($3.41) and Arizona ($3.15) follow. All prices in the region have increased slightly on the week, with Alaska (+5 cents) seeing the largest gain.

The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) recent weekly report for the week ending on April 26 showed that West Coast gasoline stocks fell for the seventh consecutive week by approximately 400,000 bbl from the previous week and now sit at 27.5 million bbl. If ongoing planned and unplanned refinery maintenance continues throughout the region, the West Coast may see continued price volatility and shrinking gasoline stocks.

