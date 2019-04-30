Big Island Gas Prices Up Slightly

The average price for regular gas in Hilo is $3.708 for regular on Monday, April 29, 2019, up slightly from last week’s price of $3.680 ($.028), up from last month’s price of $3.495 ($.213) and up from last year’s price of $3.663 ($.045), according to AAA.

HILO GAS PRICES:

HIGHEST RECORDED AVERAGE PRICE

Price Date Regular Unleaded $4.760 4/22/12 Diesel $5.799 9/16/08

SPONSORED VIDEO

Motorists in the West Coast region are paying the highest pump prices in the nation, with all of the region’s states landing on the nation’s top 10 most expensive list. California ($4.08) and Hawai‘i ($3.62) are the most expensive markets. Washington ($3.51), Nevada ($3.43), Oregon ($3.40), Alaska ($3.36) and Arizona ($3.12) follow. All prices in the region have increased on the week, with Alaska and Nevada seeing the largest gains at nine cents each.

The EIA’s recent weekly report for the week ending on April 19 showed that West Coast gasoline stocks fell for a sixth consecutive week by approximately 300,000 bbl from the previous week and now sit at 27.9 million bbl. If ongoing planned and unplanned refinery maintenance continues throughout the region, the West Coast may see continued price volatility and shrinking gasoline stocks.

To find the lowest gas prices on the Big Island, click here.