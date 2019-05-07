10 UH Hilo Students Awarded Study Abroad Summer Scholarship

Ten University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo students were awarded the Transatlantic Mobility Scholarship to participate in the 2019 summer program at ESSCA: Escole de Management in France and Belgium from June 5, to July 4, 2019.

This year’s scholarship recipients include Charisma Felipe, Francine Andrei Gallego, Niah Maui, Annika Otterson, Kara Spaulding, Onosa`i Va`a, Yesica Avendano Villanueva, Sienna Wareham, Jojo Balagot and Makeila May.

SPONSORED VIDEO

In partnership with UH Hilo’s College of Business and Economics, the Center for Global Education and Exchange secured a $20,000 grant from the French Embassy to provide a $2,000 scholarship for each student to subsidize their participation in this year’s summer program. ESSCA: Escole de Management, an international partner with UH Hilo, will provide a four-week program, which includes trips to cultural heritage sites, visits to the European Commission and European Parliament, and accommodations in Paris coinciding with Bastille Day. Participants will study European economics, the history of the European Union, international and cross-cultural communication, and French culture.

For more information about UH Hilo’s study abroad program, contact the Center for Global Education and Exchange at (808) 932-7488 or uhhglobe@hawaii.edu.