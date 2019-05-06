Hāmākua Harvest Celebrates 4th Annual Farm Festival

Hāmākua Harvest celebrates it’s 4th annual Farm Festival in Honoka‘a on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hāmākua Harvest, a growing educational and agricultural hub and weekly farmers’ market, will be at their site at the intersection of Māmane Street and Māmalahoa Highway in Honoka‘a. The festivities feature a 35+ vendor farmers’ market and an all-day line-up of entertainment including a petting zoo, a silent auction, educational presentations, yard games, keiki activities and food.

The festival is the first Sunday in Western Week, a 60-year Honoka‘a community tradition, including the Hawai‘i Saddle Club Rodeo, Paniolo Parade, Block Party, Saloon Girl Contest, and other activities celebrating Paniolo culture and history on Hawai‘i Island.

By popular request, former County Councilmember Dominic Yagong will return as the festival emcee, introducing guests, prize winners and fantastic activities throughout the day. Entertainment will include a hula presentation by the Hawaiian Cultural Center of Hāmākua and live music, beginning with the Honoka‘a High School Jazz Band. Local experts will lead the Festival’s educational sessions and cover topics such as seed-saving, biochar, rat lungworm disease and soil health. Keiki activities include a petting zoo, face painting and garden fun. The Farm Fest shuttle will provide free transportation from the Honoka‘a Rodeo Arena.

Hāmākua Harvest welcomes the community to come support their favorite local farmers, hang out, listen to local musicians, meet neighborhood farmers and ranchers, and taste a variety of the Hāmākua region’s food.

SNAP/EBT purchases are welcomed.

Volunteers are needed to help with parking, carpentry, keiki activities, and festival set-up. Volunteers will receive a free T-shirt as a token of gratitude for joining the community effort and a pizza party the following week. Contact Mallion for more information at info@hamakuaharvest.org or (808) 765-9373.

Learn more about Hāmākua Harvest online.