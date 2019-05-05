AD
Hawai‘i Youth Symphony Honors Graduating Seniors

By Big Island Now
May 5, 2019, 3:10 PM HST (Updated May 5, 2019, 3:10 PM)
The Hawai‘i Youth Symphony proudly celebrated the accomplishments of its 58 graduating seniors and bid them farewell at the organization’s Aloha Concert Luncheon on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Hawai‘i Youth Symphony proudly celebrated the accomplishments of its 58 graduating seniors Sunday, May 5, 2019. PC: Hawa‘ii Youth Symphony.

The Aloha Concert Luncheon is an annual event that celebrates one of the largest and oldest youth symphonies in the nation. Held at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, Coral Ballroom, the event featured student performances from both Youth Symphony I and Youth Symphony II students as well as a special guest performance by Streetlight Cadence.

The luncheon concluded with a special aloha and recognition ceremony for the program’s graduating seniors.

