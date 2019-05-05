Flood Advisory in Effect for Kohala, Kona, Hāmākua

This is a Civil Defense Flood Advisory message for Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 3:30 in the morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for North and South Kohala, Kona and Hāmākua.

A Flood Advisory means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding and can be life-threatening.

You are advised to take the following precautions:

-Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

-Stay away from low-lying areas prone to flooding.

-Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Police report Highway 19 at mile 28 Kawalii Gulch is closed due to landslide.

All other roads are open at this time and advise that driving conditions are poor due to heavy downpours.