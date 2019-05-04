Police Chase Ends in Capture of Fugitive

South Hilo Patrol officers successfully apprehended an elusive fugitive late Friday evening, May 3, 2019, sought on outstanding warrants, auto theft and firearms investigations following a police pursuit.

The fugitive is identified as 42-year-old Shilo Brent of a Glenwood address who had been considered “armed and dangerous,” featured in earlier media releases seeking information on his whereabouts.

Hawaiʻi Police Special Response Team previously assisted detectives in serving two search warrants at his Fern Forest residence on April 16, 2019, and April 26, 2019 arresting three other suspects located on the property at the time, and recovering stolen vehicles and a sawed off shotgun.

Acting on information identifying a vehicle that the suspect was known to operate and the location of an associate, patrol officers converged on the area of an elderly housing facility on Kawailani Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday, when the suspects black SUV was observed to have pulled into the parking lot.

Upon police attempting a traffic stop on the SUV within the parking lot, the fugitive immediately sped away, pulling onto Kawailani Street heading eastbound with police vehicles behind. During the ensuing pursuit that extended to Makalika Street, two officers vehicles were damaged, the pursuit ended when the fugitive abandoned his vehicle, running into the brush. Police immediately established a perimeter, cutting off any escape route, then tracked, intercepted and apprehended the suspect.

Detectives and officers from the Special Enforcement Unit are continuing the investigation and the suspect remains in custody at the Hilo Police Detention center on the outstanding warrants and the pending cases.

Police ask anyone with any information about this incident to call the police departments non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Kelly Moniz at (808) 961-2385 or via email at kelly.moniz@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.