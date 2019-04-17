HPD Searching for Puna Man Wanted on Outstanding Warrants

The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 42-year-old Puna man who is wanted for outstanding warrants.

Shilo Brent, of Glenwood, is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-7, weighs about 175 pounds, medium build, tan complexion, with short brown hair and a receding hairline, often sports a goatee, and brown eyes. Brent is wanted on a criminal contempt of court warrant and a warrant of arrest for a separate burglary investigation. Brent is also wanted for questioning in connection to other property crimes including another burglary and thefts involving motor vehicles.

The public is advised against approaching Brent who is considered armed and dangerous and instead, are asked to call police to report his location or provide a description of a vehicle he may be operating.

Anyone who may have information on Brent’s whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Kelly Moniz of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2272 or Kelly.moniz@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.