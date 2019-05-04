Hawai‘i Island Road & Lane Closures: May 6–10

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures Monday through Friday, May 6 through 10, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

SPONSORED VIDEO

NORTH KONA) Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 26 and 27 on Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KA‘Ū) Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

KA‘Ū) Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 52 and 54 in Pahala on Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

ADVERTISEMENT

PUNA) Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 16 and 19 on Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for landscaping and shoulder work.

PUNA) Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 8 and 10 on Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

SOUTH KONA) Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 107 and 109 on Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HĀMĀKUA) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 44 and 47 on Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

NORTH HILO) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 25 and 30 on Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

SOUTH HILO) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 4 and 7 on Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA) Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 26 and 29 on Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming work.

SOUTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 1 and 6 on Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA) Alternating lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile marker 4.2 and 5.3, on Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for shoulder work.