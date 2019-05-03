Woman Drowns at Kealakekua Bay

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a drowning at Kealakekua Bay in Captain Cook on Friday, May 3, 2019, around 10 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 66-year-old female in cardiac arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman was a customer on board a commercial dive/snorkel vessel. Boat employees said the woman was found in the water unresponsive face down. The woman was brought aboard the dive vessel and CPR was initiated by boat employees who could not revive her.