High Wind Warning Issued for Big Island Summits

By Big Island Now
May 3, 2019, 3:43 PM HST (Updated May 3, 2019, 3:43 PM)
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Wind Warning for Big Island Summits, which is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, until 6 p.m. Sunday, May 5. The High Wind Watch is no longer in effect.

WINDS: West increasing to 40 to 60 mph tonight, then strengthening to 50 to 75 mph Saturday.

TIMING: Increasing tonight, continuing through Sundayafternoon, and possibly holding through Sunday night.

IMPACTS: Travel to the summits will be difficult or dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A High Wind Warning means that winds at the summits are expected to be at least 56 mph, with gusts over 66 mph. Take necessary precautions to protect property. Travel to summit areas should be delayed until winds subside.

