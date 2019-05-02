May 02, 2019 Weather Forecast

May 02, 2019 Weather ForecastMay 2, 2019, 5:04 AM HST (Updated May 2, 2019, 5:04 AM)
Hilo
Kona
Waimea
Kohala
South Point
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
