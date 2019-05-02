HPD Searching for 2 Wanted on Multiple Outstanding Warrants

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following individuals who are wanted for multiple outstanding warrants. Both frequent Kurtistown, Mountain View, and Volcano areas. They were last seen in the Fern Acres Subdivision.

James S.K. Smith Jr. is 21-years-old, 6-feet, 230 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Jaggar Dunne-Torres is 20-years old, 5-feet-6-inches, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police ask that if you see either of these individuals, please contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.