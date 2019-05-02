HPD Asking Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect in Kea‘au Attempted Robbery

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery that occurred Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Keaʻau and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect whose image was captured on video surveillance.

At 6:40 a.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a business on Railroad Avenue in Keaʻau after an employee of the business reported hearing a loud noise from another portion of the building. The employee confronted an armed male suspect who was rummaging through the office. The suspect ran out from the building and was last seen fleeing into the nearby brush.

Additional officers and detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Division responded to assist in the search, however, were unable to locate the suspect who remains at large.

The suspect is described as a local male in his mid to late 30s, between 5-feet-8-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall, 200-210 pounds and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, dark colored pants and also had a camouflage-colored backpack.

Detectives are continuing this investigation which is classified as second-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery, and first-degree terroristic threatening.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Grant Todd at (808) 961-2381 or email Grant.Todd@hawaiicounty.gov.