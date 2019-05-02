AD
High Wind Watch Issued for Big Island Summits

By Big Island Now
May 2, 2019, 3:47 PM HST (Updated May 2, 2019, 3:47 PM)
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Wind Watch, which is in effect from Friday evening, May 3, through late Sunday night, May 5, 2019.

WINDS: Westerly winds will strengthen across the high summits of the Big Island Friday night and will likely exceed warning levels of 60 mph by Saturday morning.

TIMING: Increasing Friday night and continuing through the weekend.

IMPACTS: Travel to the summits will be difficult or dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A High Wind Watch for the summits means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 56 mph or gusts of 66 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor  the latest forecasts.

