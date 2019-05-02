HFD Responds to Structure Fire in Volcano

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Lanihuli Road in Volcano on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 11:24 p.m.

Upon arrival, HFD found an approximately 1200 square foot two-story structure fully engulfed and partially collapsed. All occupants and pets of the house were out of the structure with no injuries.

HFD units worked to extinguish the structure and one vehicle that was on fire, with the nearest fire hydrants miles away.

HFD water tankers from Central and Pāhoa stations were used in the water shuttle operation. HELCO deactivated power lines.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the loss was estimated at $180,000.