Adaptive Aquatics Learn-to-Swim Program at Pāhoa Pool

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation, Aquatics Section, reports the start of a new adaptive aquatics learn-to-swim program at the Pāhoa Pool. This program is for children with intellectual disabilities who may have a hard time learning in a traditional swim lesson setting.

This program will be for beginning-level swimmers ages 3 to 7, and will focus on water safety and skill development.

Session One: June 17, 19, 24, 26 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Session Two: July 1, 3, 8, 10 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Session Three: July 15, 17, 22, 24 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Registration starts now, and will be ongoing throughout the three sessions. All potential participants must complete an in-water assessment prior to registering. To schedule an assessment, contact ADA Recreation Specialist, Kelly Deleon at (808) 961-8681.

Each class will be limited to three swimmers. Program cost will be $10 per keiki per session.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation ADA Specialist at (808) 961-8681.