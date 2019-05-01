Jack in the Box Giving Teachers Free Coffee on Appreciation Day

Jack in the Box is celebrating the hard working teachers here in Hawai‘i, and as a thank you will be giving away free regular sized hot or iced Hawaiian Paradise coffee all day long on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, for Teacher’s Appreciation Day.

“Hawai‘i teachers are a vital part of our community and the growth of our keiki,” says Donna Yano, vice president of Jack in the Box Hawai‘i. “That’s why Jack in the Box Hawai‘i wants to thank all teachers for everything they do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The free coffee will be available at all Jack in the Box Hawai‘i for all teachers and faculty. Just your your school ID or pay stub.