DOH Appoints Desmond as New Laboratories Division Administrator

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has appointed Edward Desmond, Ph.D. as the new administrator of the State Laboratories Division located in Pearl City. In his new position, Desmond will oversee laboratory testing for environmental and public health programs statewide. The DOH State Laboratories Division also conducts research, laboratory science investigations, and emergency response activities such as bioterrorism preparedness.

“The department is excited to have one of the nation’s most distinguished leaders in laboratory science leading our laboratories division,” said Health Director Bruce Anderson.

Desmond comes most recently from the California Department of Public Health, where he served as acting chief of the Microbial Disease Laboratory since 2017 and section chief of mycobacteriology and mycology since 1990. Altogether, Desmond has over 40 years of experience managing laboratories providing analytical and diagnostic services as well as supporting applied research.

“In addition to his extensive experience in managing laboratories, Dr. Desmond has a long and distinguished record of promoting public health throughout his career,” added Anderson.

Desmond holds a Ph.D. in microbiology with a minor in chemistry from Texas Tech University and is certified by the American Board of Medical Microbiology. The National Tuberculosis Controllers Association award for exemplary service, dedication, or leadership for a tuberculosis laboratory professional is named after Desmond.

The State Laboratories Division provides analytical services that support environmental and public health programs statewide. It also certifies other public and private laboratories in Hawai‘i. The division consists of nearly 100 laboratory professionals and support staff.