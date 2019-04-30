Umauma Experience Introduces ATV Excursions

The Umauma Experience, an award-winning East Hawai‘i outdoor adventure brand known for its zipline over Umauma Falls, is now offering ATV excursions on its 260-acre property.

Two guided tour options will take guests on 5.5 miles of twisting, turning trails climbing to 1,000-foot elevations that feature breathtaking views of Maunakea mountain, the Pacific Ocean and the Umauma River Gorge. The Deluxe Tour features a relaxing 45-minute stop for snacks and swimming at the private waterfall and pond, and both tours enjoy a ride in the mud pit. Safety training is provided and no prior ATV driving experience is necessary.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We are so stoked to be able to offer this incredible off-roading thrill ride,” said John McCollum, Umauma Experience’s general manager. “The trail design makes it a fun, twisted tour that’s perfect for all ages.”

Guests will drive or ride on The Umauma Experience’s new, fully automatic Honda 4X4 ATVs and side-by-side’s as they navigate through an actual working ranch and take in Hawai‘i’s backcountry. The experienced and personable local guides set the tone for the day as they share the history of the Hāmākua Coast. Afterwards guests can use the private showers and then grab a bite at the café and espresso bar.

For more information or to book a reservation, go online.