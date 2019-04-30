MISSING: Maycee Ahsui-Mendoza, 14, Kea‘au

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maycee Ahsui-Mendoza.

She was last seen in the Keaʻau area on April 17.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Ahsui-Mendoza is 14-years-old, approximately 5-feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on her location to call Officer Conrad Bidal at the Pāhoa Police Station number (808) 965-2716 or the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.