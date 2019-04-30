Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park May Flight Plans Set

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park has scheduled flight plans for May 2019.

May 1, between 9:30 a.m. to noon, to transport fence material and field equipment and supplies to the Ka‘ū desert boundary between sea level and 3,000 ft elevation.

May 3, between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to conduct a firefighting operations training at the Mauna Loa quarry.

May 13 and 17, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to fly camp supplies and equipment from Chain of Craters Road near Hōlei Pali to ‘Āpua Point, Keauhou, and Halapē campsites for annual monitoring of hawksbill turtle nesting season.

May 14, between 6:15 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., for ungulate surveys and control work in Kahuku Unit, between 4,000- and 6,500 ft. elevation.

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory may conduct flight operations over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa to assess volcanic activity and maintain instrumentation.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The park regrets any noise impact to residents and park visitors. Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.