The Department of Water Supply reports a water outage in North Kohala due to water main break. Outage may last for 6 to 8 hours.

Due to the water outage, Department of Education has closed Kohala High School and Kohala Elementary School on Monday, April 29, 2019. Kohala Intermediate School will remain open.

Areas of Kapa‘au and Hawi may also be affected.